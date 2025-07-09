Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 80,195 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $184,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $175.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.