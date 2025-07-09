Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 19,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $274,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,740. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 707,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.39%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

