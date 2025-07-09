Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.