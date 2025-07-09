Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $79.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.19.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 105.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity Residential by 27.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.