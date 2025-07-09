Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$50.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Veritas cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

LUG stock opened at C$69.98 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$21.51 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00. Also, Director Pablo Mir sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.44, for a total transaction of C$996,550.50. Insiders sold 65,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

