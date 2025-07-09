Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $50.40

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.41. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 106,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,035.50. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 262,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,149. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,512 shares of company stock worth $783,576. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

