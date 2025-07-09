Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Progressive by 498.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $251.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

