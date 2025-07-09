Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.54.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,178.86. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,454.72. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,806 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

