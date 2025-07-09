Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,399.20. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7%

ABR opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 36.48 and a quick ratio of 36.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

