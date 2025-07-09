Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 964.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 124,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $351.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.43%.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

