Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 121.52%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

