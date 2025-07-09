Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of LandBridge by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Johnson Rice cut shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LB stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge Company LLC has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

