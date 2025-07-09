Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4%

T stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

