Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.28 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($5.03). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.92), with a volume of 27,510 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYN shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wynnstay Group from GBX 430 ($5.85) to GBX 450 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYN

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £82.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.68.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wynnstay Group

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider David Christensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($13,254.49). Also, insider Catherine Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,240 ($20,717.78). Insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.