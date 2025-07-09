KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $12.55. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 248,420 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

