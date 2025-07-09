KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $12.55. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 248,420 shares changing hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.