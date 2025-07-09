KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $12.55. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 248,420 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
