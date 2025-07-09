Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,033.15 ($27.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,154 ($29.28). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,140 ($29.09), with a volume of 5,989 shares traded.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £777.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,033.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,071.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.