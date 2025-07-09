Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,033.15 ($27.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,154 ($29.28). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,140 ($29.09), with a volume of 5,989 shares traded.
Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of £777.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,033.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,071.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.