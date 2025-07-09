Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.06 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($3.11). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 224.13 ($3.05), with a volume of 67,097 shares traded.

Spectra Systems Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £140.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.97.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.

