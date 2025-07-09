Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $7.70. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 18,725 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

