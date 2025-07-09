Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as high as C$14.28. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 5,818 shares changing hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.06.

Corby Spirit and Wine Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.76%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

