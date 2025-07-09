Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and traded as high as $20.21. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 21,382 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
