Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 15,692 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,104,000 after buying an additional 3,609,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after buying an additional 1,706,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

