Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 13,694 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the first quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 109.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

TWO stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.03%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is -305.88%.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

