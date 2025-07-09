Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $526.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

