D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

