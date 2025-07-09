Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer WealthShield ETF alerts:

Pacer WealthShield ETF Price Performance

PWS opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Pacer WealthShield ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.55.

About Pacer WealthShield ETF

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.