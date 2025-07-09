59,407 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,671,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period.

Shares of FTQI opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $625.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

