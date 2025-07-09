Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,377 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 327.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.7%

EMN stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

