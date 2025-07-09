Financial Comparison: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83 Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 392.11%. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.40%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $10.01 million 61.49 -$337.71 million ($2.23) -1.61 Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$55.85 million ($0.97) -4.46

Aldeyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -44.17% -39.53% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -72.58% -52.32%

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Aldeyra Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.