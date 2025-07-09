Elena Gomez Sells 34,170 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Toast by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

