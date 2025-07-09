Comparing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) and Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Belden”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.20 billion 0.79 $472.87 million $5.20 14.49 Belden $2.46 billion 1.93 $198.43 million $5.18 23.24

Analyst Ratings

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Belden. Atkore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Belden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atkore and Belden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 4 3 0 2.43 Belden 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $79.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Belden has a consensus price target of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Belden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Belden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 6.48% 20.81% 10.61% Belden 8.35% 22.28% 8.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Belden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Belden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atkore has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Belden has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atkore pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Belden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Atkore pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Belden pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atkore has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atkore is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Belden beats Atkore on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Belden

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, education, financial, stadiums and venues, military installations, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as data centers, governments, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers network infrastructure and digitization solutions; secure networks for the digitization and automation of industries and infrastructure; and products and solutions covering various aspects of data handling, including acquisition, transmission, orchestration, and management for applications in discrete automation, process automation, energy, and mass transit. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

