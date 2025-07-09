Contrasting Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Volatility and Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and Presto Automation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.82 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.99 Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) N/A

Profitability

Intellinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Presto Automation. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presto Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Intellinetics and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Presto Automation beats Intellinetics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.