ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and traded as high as $44.61. ACNB shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 18,725 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACNB shares. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get ACNB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACNB

ACNB Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth $203,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth $213,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.