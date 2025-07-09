Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SouthState by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

