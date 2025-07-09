Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,935 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 228.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after purchasing an additional 433,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.17%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

