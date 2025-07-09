Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DPZ opened at $459.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.27. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $501.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

