Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $969,000 in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Shares of CGMM stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

