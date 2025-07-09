Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

