Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stake Lowered by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 91,646 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

