Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 99 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

McKesson Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MCK opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $715.21 and its 200 day moving average is $659.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

