Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of FactSet Research Systems worth $122,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $444.49 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.29 and a 200-day moving average of $448.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

