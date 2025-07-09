JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,410,000 after acquiring an additional 427,626 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 396,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 61,373 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 349,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,666,000.

JMEE stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.19.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

