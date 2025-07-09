Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $123,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,659,000 after acquiring an additional 272,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.30.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

