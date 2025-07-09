Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $125.11 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $125,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,653,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after acquiring an additional 190,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE MKC opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

