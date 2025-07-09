World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,406 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XONE stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $629.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.