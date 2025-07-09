Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 32,082 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Regions Financial worth $130,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,658,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

