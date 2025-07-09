Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $141.56 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $141,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 30,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

