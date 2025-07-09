Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $138.39 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $138,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,604,922,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $610,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $306,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $515.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $381.39 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.53. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

