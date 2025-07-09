817 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.