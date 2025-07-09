Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of VeriSign worth $148,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $286.85 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $145,375.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,805.90. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,503 shares of company stock worth $7,158,975 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

