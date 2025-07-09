Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Citizens Financial Group worth $144,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,043,000 after acquiring an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,204 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

